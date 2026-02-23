PUERTO VALLARTA AFTERMATH! - On The Ground A Day After Cartel War Breaks Out

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson reports on the ground in Puerto Vallarta the day after shelter in place orders were put in place following the killing of El Mencho, head of the CJNG (Jalisco New Generation Cartel) with help from US intelligence agencies.





While cars burned in the streets and shops were fire bombed, people were stuck inside with little word on what would come next.





There were claims of possible attacks on hotels, apartments and homes which luckily did not take place.





Airports were closed.





Now, a day later, air transportation is slowly restarting and busses are dipping their feet into running normally again.





There is a calm on the streets as people begin to go outside and stock up on that which they could not get yesterday. There are massive lineups at the small family owned stores which were not targeted. Yet, most Oxxos and Kioskos are burnt shells.





There is a lot of fear being spread by American medias and it needs to be said, things are a lot better, though yes, yesterday was hell for thousands of people unsure of how much this would escalate.





The military has taken over the city from the cartels but this is likely only the beginning of something else. Perhaps not anything like what we have just seen here in Puerto Vallarta but it's unlikely the cartels are finished showing how they feel about their leader being killed.





As far as we see right now however, the average person on the street is safe and bars and restaurants aim to open tonight.





In this video, we report inside a burnt out Oxxo and walk around the streets of beautiful Puerto Vallarta.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026