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AUTONOMY for Parents | Exit the Rat Race with David J. Rodriguez
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1 view • October 12, 2021
https://www.GetAUTONOMY.info/ignite
David J. Rodriguez interviews Richard Grove on the AUTONOMY course of breakthrough actions, which empowers parents to outgrow their learned helplessness, overcome their fears, and acquire and gain proficiency in high-value skills - and from there, build a lifestyle of liberty and a enact legacy of freedom for their children.
Share this interview without distractions:
https://www.getautonomy.info/interviews/autonomy-for-parents
David J. Rodriguez interviews Richard Grove on the AUTONOMY course of breakthrough actions, which empowers parents to outgrow their learned helplessness, overcome their fears, and acquire and gain proficiency in high-value skills - and from there, build a lifestyle of liberty and a enact legacy of freedom for their children.
Share this interview without distractions:
https://www.getautonomy.info/interviews/autonomy-for-parents
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