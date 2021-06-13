© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Gov Eric Greitens with America’s Voice interviewing AZ Senators Borrelli n Rogers.
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • June 13, 2021
Here I was so honored to meet up with former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens interviewing as host with America’s Voice network speaking with Senator Sonny Borrelli and Senator Lt Col Wendy Rogers and happened I recorded Bc I think it’s important to work together sharing the goals and mind setting to better our country Bc of it. I also had my own interview with all three afterwards two videos are on YouTube channel eventually I will post here. For now enjoy my friends the charismatic here host Eric Greitens S Wendy Rogers and S Sonny Borrelli.
MAAP Real Talk Show
MAAP Media
George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show
MAAP Media
George Nemeh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.