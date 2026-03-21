BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Don’t Dare To Touch Me There
Songs Written By Don Duffy, A Knoxville, TN Songwriter
Songs Written By Don Duffy, A Knoxville, TN Songwriter
16 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 2 days ago

[Chorus]

Don’t ask questions … the answers of which … you have no right to know …

I’m not looking for a confidant … there’s nothing here to show …

Best be on your way now … thanks for saying that you care …

Memories surfaced … of a love that’s gone … don’t dare to touch me there …


There were times I trusted others … way back in the past …

Relationships I thought were true … and thought would always last …

But people lie to get what they want … then leave without a care …

Memories surfaced … of a love that’s gone … don’t dare to touch me ther

Keywords
lovepainexperience
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The FDA&#8217;s Poisoned Bread: A 166x Deadlier Threat Now Cleared for Your Dinner Table

The FDA’s Poisoned Bread: A 166x Deadlier Threat Now Cleared for Your Dinner Table

Coco Somers
Research Examines Traditional Uses and Reported Benefits of Astragalus Root

Research Examines Traditional Uses and Reported Benefits of Astragalus Root

Morgan S. Verity
Internal Documents Show CDC Altered COVID Vaccine Study, Raising Questions About Transparency

Internal Documents Show CDC Altered COVID Vaccine Study, Raising Questions About Transparency

Douglas Harrington
Beans Linked to Health Benefits Including Reduced Cancer and Heart Disease Risk, Studies Show

Beans Linked to Health Benefits Including Reduced Cancer and Heart Disease Risk, Studies Show

Coco Somers
Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Declassified Documents Outline Historical U.S. Weather Modification Efforts

Chase Codewell
Study Examines Brain-Derived Protein Release Following 30-Minute Exercise Session

Study Examines Brain-Derived Protein Release Following 30-Minute Exercise Session

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy