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[Chorus]
Don’t ask questions … the answers of which … you have no right to know …
I’m not looking for a confidant … there’s nothing here to show …
Best be on your way now … thanks for saying that you care …
Memories surfaced … of a love that’s gone … don’t dare to touch me there …
There were times I trusted others … way back in the past …
Relationships I thought were true … and thought would always last …
But people lie to get what they want … then leave without a care …
Memories surfaced … of a love that’s gone … don’t dare to touch me ther