[Chorus]

Don’t ask questions … the answers of which … you have no right to know …

I’m not looking for a confidant … there’s nothing here to show …

Best be on your way now … thanks for saying that you care …

Memories surfaced … of a love that’s gone … don’t dare to touch me there …





There were times I trusted others … way back in the past …

Relationships I thought were true … and thought would always last …

But people lie to get what they want … then leave without a care …

Memories surfaced … of a love that’s gone … don’t dare to touch me ther