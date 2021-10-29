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Predictive Programming: TV Show Exposed Engineered Pandemic Takeover of Society in 2007
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152 views • October 29, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the predictive programming techniques in TV shows like 'Vexille" that told the public about an engineered pandemic to force experimental jabs on the public.
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