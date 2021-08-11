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Official CDC Battle Plan: Mobilize Civilian Force to Lock Up Healthy People in Labor Camps
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540 views • August 11, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the shocking CDC plan to enlist a domestic civilian force to target and lock up healthy people in forced labor camps. Read the CDC document here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
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