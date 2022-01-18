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PiLOT Damaged From The vax Is Begging For Help - But None Wants To Know; Guess nobody Told Him It Was A Bioweapon Hes Lucky To Still Be Alive - But Hes Not Really; Cos Hes Almost Bankrupt
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110 views • January 18, 2022
PiLOT Damaged From The vax Is Begging For Help - But None Wants To Know; Guess nobody Told Him It Was A Bioweapon Hes Lucky To Still Be Alive - But Hes Not Really; Cos Hes Almost Bankrupt; As He has Spent Shit loads Trying To Reverse The Bioweapon Damage
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