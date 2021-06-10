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TRILLION DOLLAR MURDER INDUSTRY OF FAKE VACCINE GIVEN APPROVAL FOR "EMERGENCY USE
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242 views • June 10, 2021
TRILLION DOLLAR MURDER INDUSTRY OF FAKE VACCINE GIVEN APPROVAL FOR "EMERGENCY USE" (be sure to click the tiny "more" button to view information)
Zero BENEFIT FROM "VACCINE" – ONLY DEATH AND MUTILATION IF THE VICTIM WAS NOT INJECTED WITH PLACEBO
Exercprt DR. CAHILL - COVID "VACCINE" IS NOT VACCINE -THESE EXPERIMENTAL "VACCINES" HAVE NEVER BEEN APPROVED - FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS THAT BIG PHARMA HAS BEEN TRYING TO CREATE THIS INDUSTRY OF MURDER - BECAUSE THEY KILL AND MAIM EVERYONE - BUT GOT STAMPED "EMERGENCY USE" BY DIRTY POLITICIANS
CORONA VIRUSES HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR ABOUT 100 YEARS THEY ARE THE MAIN CAUSE OF FLU EVERY YEAR WHICH HAS BEEN AROUND FOR ABOUT 100 YEARS
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
excerpt from video reference below
CREDENTIAL OF DOLORES CAHILL
Professor Dolores Cahill received her Honours degree in Molecular Genetics from Trinity
College Dublin (1989) and her PhD in Immunology & Biotechnology from Dublin City
University (1994). She was awarded an EU ‘Human Capital and Mobility’ Post-doctoral
Fellow, Technical University, Munich, Germany (1994-1995). Prof. Cahill became group
leader of the Protein Technology Group in the Max-Planck-Institute of Molecular Genetics,
Berlin, Germany (1996-2003). She obtained an Associate Professor position, Department
of Clinical Pharmacology/Director of Proteomics Core, RCSI, Dublin (2000-2005). Since
2005 - present, she is Professor of Translational Science at UCD School of Medicine. Prof.
Cahill is internationally recognised for her biomedical research, publications and patent
record is in life sciences, biotechnology and in personalised healthcare and biomarkers
(PHB), proteomics, biotechnology, high content protein and antibody arrays, and their
biomedical, diagnostic and clinical applications. Applications of the research she has
developed are in the academic and commercial/clinical sectors and include
characterisation of antibodies specificity (including therapeutic antibodies), biomarker
discovery/validation, diagnostics, assay development, protein-interaction studies,
proteomics, large scale/systems biology research & validating Ovarian Cancer biomarker
panels in a diagnostic clinical trial.
https://rumble.com/vhfbov-professor-dolores-cahill-says-that-mrna-vaccines-enhances-the-illness-and-t.html
Zero BENEFIT FROM "VACCINE" – ONLY DEATH AND MUTILATION IF THE VICTIM WAS NOT INJECTED WITH PLACEBO
Exercprt DR. CAHILL - COVID "VACCINE" IS NOT VACCINE -THESE EXPERIMENTAL "VACCINES" HAVE NEVER BEEN APPROVED - FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS THAT BIG PHARMA HAS BEEN TRYING TO CREATE THIS INDUSTRY OF MURDER - BECAUSE THEY KILL AND MAIM EVERYONE - BUT GOT STAMPED "EMERGENCY USE" BY DIRTY POLITICIANS
CORONA VIRUSES HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR ABOUT 100 YEARS THEY ARE THE MAIN CAUSE OF FLU EVERY YEAR WHICH HAS BEEN AROUND FOR ABOUT 100 YEARS
https://gab.com/stop_dirty_government https://www.minds.com/research_start_point/
excerpt from video reference below
CREDENTIAL OF DOLORES CAHILL
Professor Dolores Cahill received her Honours degree in Molecular Genetics from Trinity
College Dublin (1989) and her PhD in Immunology & Biotechnology from Dublin City
University (1994). She was awarded an EU ‘Human Capital and Mobility’ Post-doctoral
Fellow, Technical University, Munich, Germany (1994-1995). Prof. Cahill became group
leader of the Protein Technology Group in the Max-Planck-Institute of Molecular Genetics,
Berlin, Germany (1996-2003). She obtained an Associate Professor position, Department
of Clinical Pharmacology/Director of Proteomics Core, RCSI, Dublin (2000-2005). Since
2005 - present, she is Professor of Translational Science at UCD School of Medicine. Prof.
Cahill is internationally recognised for her biomedical research, publications and patent
record is in life sciences, biotechnology and in personalised healthcare and biomarkers
(PHB), proteomics, biotechnology, high content protein and antibody arrays, and their
biomedical, diagnostic and clinical applications. Applications of the research she has
developed are in the academic and commercial/clinical sectors and include
characterisation of antibodies specificity (including therapeutic antibodies), biomarker
discovery/validation, diagnostics, assay development, protein-interaction studies,
proteomics, large scale/systems biology research & validating Ovarian Cancer biomarker
panels in a diagnostic clinical trial.
https://rumble.com/vhfbov-professor-dolores-cahill-says-that-mrna-vaccines-enhances-the-illness-and-t.html
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