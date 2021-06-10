TRILLION DOLLAR MURDER INDUSTRY OF FAKE VACCINE GIVEN APPROVAL FOR "EMERGENCY USE" (be sure to click the tiny "more" button to view information)Zero BENEFIT FROM "VACCINE" – ONLY DEATH AND MUTILATION IF THE VICTIM WAS NOT INJECTED WITH PLACEBOExercprt DR. CAHILL - COVID "VACCINE" IS NOT VACCINE -THESE EXPERIMENTAL "VACCINES" HAVE NEVER BEEN APPROVED - FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS THAT BIG PHARMA HAS BEEN TRYING TO CREATE THIS INDUSTRY OF MURDER - BECAUSE THEY KILL AND MAIM EVERYONE - BUT GOT STAMPED "EMERGENCY USE" BY DIRTY POLITICIANSCORONA VIRUSES HAVE BEEN AROUND FOR ABOUT 100 YEARS THEY ARE THE MAIN CAUSE OF FLU EVERY YEAR WHICH HAS BEEN AROUND FOR ABOUT 100 YEARSexcerpt from video reference belowCREDENTIAL OF DOLORES CAHILLProfessor Dolores Cahill received her Honours degree in Molecular Genetics from TrinityCollege Dublin (1989) and her PhD in Immunology & Biotechnology from Dublin CityUniversity (1994). She was awarded an EU ‘Human Capital and Mobility’ Post-doctoralFellow, Technical University, Munich, Germany (1994-1995). Prof. Cahill became groupleader of the Protein Technology Group in the Max-Planck-Institute of Molecular Genetics,Berlin, Germany (1996-2003). She obtained an Associate Professor position, Departmentof Clinical Pharmacology/Director of Proteomics Core, RCSI, Dublin (2000-2005). Since2005 - present, she is Professor of Translational Science at UCD School of Medicine. Prof.Cahill is internationally recognised for her biomedical research, publications and patentrecord is in life sciences, biotechnology and in personalised healthcare and biomarkers(PHB), proteomics, biotechnology, high content protein and antibody arrays, and theirbiomedical, diagnostic and clinical applications. Applications of the research she hasdeveloped are in the academic and commercial/clinical sectors and includecharacterisation of antibodies specificity (including therapeutic antibodies), biomarkerdiscovery/validation, diagnostics, assay development, protein-interaction studies,proteomics, large scale/systems biology research & validating Ovarian Cancer biomarkerpanels in a diagnostic clinical trial.