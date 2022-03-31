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A DPR Air Defense Stinger Destroyed a Helicopter of the AF of Ukraine near Mariupol. One of the only 2 survivors, 15 dead. National Battalion "Azov" with the call sign "Odessit". 033122
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240 views • March 31, 2022
As found exactly with video:
Today the DPR air defense stinger destroyed a helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Mariupol. The first of them is a member of the national battalion "Azov" with the call sign "Odessit"
Today the DPR air defense stinger destroyed a helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Mariupol. The first of them is a member of the national battalion "Azov" with the call sign "Odessit"
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