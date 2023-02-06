DEL’S DEBUT WITH DR. DREW from TheHighwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/dels-debut-with-dr-drew/

In a bucket list moment this week, Del was a guest on the Ask Dr. Drew Podcast to discuss and sometimes debate the serious problems around the COVID restrictions and mandates, and the vaccine program. Also, take a look back at the classic ‘Pertussis Monkey Demonstration’ from 2019, where Del broke down why the DTaP vaccine makes you the Big Bad Wolf.

POSTED: February 3, 2023



