DEL’S DEBUT WITH DR. DREW from TheHighwire.com

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Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/dels-debut-with-dr-drew/
In a bucket list moment this week, Del was a guest on the Ask Dr. Drew Podcast to discuss and sometimes debate the serious problems around the COVID restrictions and mandates, and the vaccine program. Also, take a look back at the classic ‘Pertussis Monkey Demonstration’ from 2019, where Del broke down why the DTaP vaccine makes you the Big Bad Wolf.
#AskDrDrew #DTaP #BigBadLiar #BigBadWolf #DrDrew
POSTED: February 3, 2023