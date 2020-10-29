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10/29/20 If You Love Life! : TRUMP Landslide? ! Betting says Yes! #ChangeMyVote
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158 views • October 30, 2020
You Are Free TV
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10/29/20: Lockstep, says TRUMP, "they are all in line".... Project Lock Step, which our POTUS plans to undo....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
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Become Active Freedom Lovers!
https://trumptalk.gop/
The Bookie Odds say TRUMP wins:
https://mybookie.ag/news/business-pol...
90 mile TRUMP caravan yesterday in Arizona!
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
Emails reveal to FOX news, multiple Dem Primary candidates, Harris, Klobuchar, etc., were in B_den's Pay for Play China energy deals:
https://libertyhub.com/alleged-biden-...
P_losi has set up the means to take control of the 2020 Presidency:
https://www.oann.com/pelosi-unveils-b...
Gov. R_y Co_per's CCP Wei:
https://nationalfile.com/7-things-we-...
If You need a vanilla video to share with "friends" on "change my vote" use this:
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/baddecisions
Bill G_tes involved in Stimulus Negotiations in C_ngress:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/10/bil...
https://leozagami.com/2020/10/08/bill...
Please participate in getting signatures!
https://www.recallgavin.com
Bishop Larry Gaitors on the B_den Crime Cartel:
https://2ubii.com/watch/house-of-card...
Toobin masturbation during zoom call on election war gaming should concern us all:
https://www.ibtimes.com/jeffrey-toobi...
Reversal of Truth and Reconciliation to be used against humanity:
https://nationalfile.com/video-leftis...
Thank you so so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE FREE! We continue on the 6pm Prayer Wave to Pray for the Liberation of Humanity, the end of the Transhumanist C_bal, the beautiful renewal of a new human culture free from tyranny!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!! Always! In ALL WAYS! BE FREE!!
89.8K subscribers
10/29/20: Lockstep, says TRUMP, "they are all in line".... Project Lock Step, which our POTUS plans to undo....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.
YOU CAN VIEW MY VIDEOS HERE: brighteon.com/channel/youarefreetv
Please like and share!!! Thanks awesome WE The People!
Please support You Are Free TV, Pay Pal: [email protected]
Become Active Freedom Lovers!
https://trumptalk.gop/
The Bookie Odds say TRUMP wins:
https://mybookie.ag/news/business-pol...
90 mile TRUMP caravan yesterday in Arizona!
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-electi...
Emails reveal to FOX news, multiple Dem Primary candidates, Harris, Klobuchar, etc., were in B_den's Pay for Play China energy deals:
https://libertyhub.com/alleged-biden-...
P_losi has set up the means to take control of the 2020 Presidency:
https://www.oann.com/pelosi-unveils-b...
Gov. R_y Co_per's CCP Wei:
https://nationalfile.com/7-things-we-...
If You need a vanilla video to share with "friends" on "change my vote" use this:
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/baddecisions
Bill G_tes involved in Stimulus Negotiations in C_ngress:
https://humansarefree.com/2020/10/bil...
https://leozagami.com/2020/10/08/bill...
Please participate in getting signatures!
https://www.recallgavin.com
Bishop Larry Gaitors on the B_den Crime Cartel:
https://2ubii.com/watch/house-of-card...
Toobin masturbation during zoom call on election war gaming should concern us all:
https://www.ibtimes.com/jeffrey-toobi...
Reversal of Truth and Reconciliation to be used against humanity:
https://nationalfile.com/video-leftis...
Thank you so so much for supporting You Are Free TV!! WE ARE FREE! We continue on the 6pm Prayer Wave to Pray for the Liberation of Humanity, the end of the Transhumanist C_bal, the beautiful renewal of a new human culture free from tyranny!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!! Always! In ALL WAYS! BE FREE!!
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