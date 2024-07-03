Jesus Word Fathers Word Love is Union

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video contains words that I received from God the Father. I started by asking Him about a sentence He gave us, one that I read to you in the last video, "Love is Union".
The answers offer an amazing insight into His nature, and reasons behind Jesus two commandments.
I have added bible quotes by the side, to illustrate that you can also find what He is saying in the bible.