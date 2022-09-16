Wake Up! 9/11 - Tour of Tower 2

This is a reel I put in many of my 9/11 The BIGGEST LIE movies which shows the towers from the outside and then an elevator ride up to the 107th floor and a tour of the observation deck and then from the roof of Tower 2. Set to Dan Stone's Fahrenheit Ilya Soloviev Remix.
