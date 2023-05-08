Abby Roth Shares the Art and Rewards of Being Feminine and Why It’s God's Design

Femininity is a beautiful thing, and Abby Roth reminds women that it’s okay to embrace classical womanhood with open arms. Abby is the content creator behind Classically Abby, where she talks with ladies about the importance and blessing of Biblical womanhood and traditional feminine lifestyle choices. Embrace the things that make you different from men, she shares. Women like to nourish their loved ones and take care of others. There is no greater fulfillment than being with your children and committing your life to a stable and loving husband. She offers tips on modesty, dating, and describes the differences between the destructive forces of feminism and the graceful, rewarding nature of true femininity.







TAKEAWAYS





Waiting until you’re married to have sex is a big component of living a classically feminine lifestyle





Modesty is a misunderstood topic, but your clothing choices say a lot about you as a person - dress with class to honor Christ





Dating for fun is a misnomer; it’s not fun nor safe to date people who you don’t have a long term future with





Femininity is about being selfless and nurturing toward others, while feminism is about being selfish and focusing on inward needs







