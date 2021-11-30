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Why Fauci's Name In History Will Be Next To Hitler and Mao
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40 views • November 30, 2021
Fauci is a known liar and deceiver. His evil actions are already known by man, but God knows Fauci's sins even more so. Watch the video for more information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Fauci Announces Plan to Vaccinate for Babies
https://www.oann.com/fauci-announces-plans-to-start-injecting-babies-with-china-virus-vaccine-by-beginning-of-next-year/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Fauci Announces Plan to Vaccinate for Babies
https://www.oann.com/fauci-announces-plans-to-start-injecting-babies-with-china-virus-vaccine-by-beginning-of-next-year/
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