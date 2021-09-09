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Destruction, CERN, G.Bush, Wealth transfer, Iran Italy China Holland, Science vs. Creation
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203 views • September 09, 2021
This prophetic word is packed full with different things.
It was given on July 14th 2021 at 2pm
Speaks a bout destruction, Stock market, CERN, Wealth transfer, Authority over nature, Walk in the Commandments of Elohim and in obedience, G.Bush and different countries – so all kinds of stuff.
Hard to squeeze it into a small frame or give proper short title/ headline.
The transcript is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-14-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
It was given on July 14th 2021 at 2pm
Speaks a bout destruction, Stock market, CERN, Wealth transfer, Authority over nature, Walk in the Commandments of Elohim and in obedience, G.Bush and different countries – so all kinds of stuff.
Hard to squeeze it into a small frame or give proper short title/ headline.
The transcript is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-14-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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