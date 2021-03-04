Can Britain Survive, A hilarious watch, with fast moving serious round table discussion, Andre Walker as your host, Wed 3 Mar 21

A hilarious watch, with fast moving serious round table discussion, comments from a wide spectrum, of experience and ages 13 to perhaps 70 and experience from a teacher accountant, with a host that makes it all very entertaining. If you need more to convince yourself to give it a watch find my comments below about last nights session.

Humble Me; Britain will survive but only when the plague is proven not to exist, its a con they tried this before in 2009 with swine flu and failed. It will all be exposed before the end of this year.

JOAN, Very good points made in a very articulate way as to be expected as the norm.

DAVE Always makes a good contribution good moderation tonight.

TIM If only there were more teachers like him, great outlook with oodles of commonsense and I would believe he encourages free thought at his college.

WELSH DAVID, Always makes a good contribution, I hope he keeps well after boasting about taking the experimental mRNA jab, nobody knows the medium or long term effects of it and that is worrying when the 'plague' behaves only like influenza and yet fit and well people are being locked down and there is an agenda to jab everyone....WHY!!!

CHUD, Obviously a man who speaks from my own heart, like he, no experiments on my body thank you. Mark the experiment as a fail and open up sounds right to me.

CHARLIE, A usual star, this time exposing the hosts 'fashionising' masks in a playful way (YES ANDRE THAT WAS YOU) which is part of the whole problem for us all having to wear them. The highlight, what a maverick, branding the hip! description 'CORONAPHOBIA' to which the inimitable host ANDRE referred to himself being surrounded by his mates tweeting FLUCON LEVELS as opposed to Boris's lockdown levels,. hilarious.

ANDREW, Ask a question but be prepared to hear the truth. Great matter of fact, no nonsense, that's what you get with some insightful financial perspective everytime without fail.

MIKE REYNOLDS, You get what's coming to you from mike, in a superbly unrehearsed delivery, all unique, says it as he sees it fashion, salt of the earth, we need more like him.

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ANDRE A gifted compare / host, raconteur all rolled into one a big cuddly mate you would want to surround yourself with down the local pub, laughter would flow, a genius with oodles of experience of how political circles work, very entertaining level headed show. .