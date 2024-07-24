Dakota Lithium 12v 135AH CAR Starter Lifepo4 Battery Review and How To Install #wisebuyreviews

Upgraded Highlander 2016 Limited to Dakota Lithium Lifepo4 starter battery. I show the experience of unboxing, my reasons for getting it and installing it, along with starting the car for the first time. Watch the comparison of the benefits between Lithium vs Lead Acid car starter battery. I bought this battery myself and am making this review because I am tech enthusiast and I wanted to share my experience with you so make sure to thumb up.





Got it at their website: https://dakotalithium.com/product/dl-plus-12v-135ah-dual-purpose-1000cca-starter-car-truck-battery-plus-deep-cycle-performance/

The ultimate all-purpose battery for both starting engines & deep cycle applications. With 1,000 cold cranking amps (CCA) and a high continuous discharge rate, the DL+ 135Ah has 5X the power of traditional batteries in a case that is 25% smaller than a 100Ah marine battery. PLUS internal even-heat technology for use in extreme heat or cold.





Youtube version: https://youtu.be/Mms05lZEYkA









The ultimate battery in energy density and versatility. 135 Amp Hours of deep cycle Dakota Lithium performance PLUS 1,000 CCA of engine starting power PLUS internal even-heat technology for use in extreme temperatures = unlimited possibilities. Start your car, crank up the car audio, or run your trolling motor, golf cart, or any electronics -- this is one battery built to power many passions. Engineered for high performance in rugged and extreme conditions, the DL+ 12V 135Ah battery includes DL's internal even heating technology that allows for charging and using the battery in extreme temperatures down to -20F. Built to start boat and car engines, the DL+ 12V 135Ah battery also has 135 Amps of charging capacity, allowing you to charge the battery from your vehicle's alternator. Charges 5X faster than traditional batteries. 60 minutes or less when combined with a 135 Amp charger or alternator. Exceptional energy density with 5X the power of traditional batteries. 135 Amp Hours (Ah) of capacity engineered to fit inside a group 24 battery case that is 25% smaller than a Dakota Lithium 100 Ah battery. Engineered with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) technology this battery has 5X the power, half the weight, and lasts 5 times longer than a lead acid battery - providing exceptional lifetime value. Built for dual purpose performance, the DL+ 12V 135Ah battery provides 1,000 cold cranking amps (CCA) and a high continuous discharge rate, making it a great choice for high amp draw applications like starting engines, car audio, heavy machinery, golf carts, or any electronics that require a lot of power at one time. In addition, the DL+ 12V 135Ah battery provides the same legendary deep cycle marine performance that Dakota Lithium batteries are known for, giving you lots of power for a long time. This is the most versatile Dakota Lithium battery and includes a terminal adapter kit compatible with most automotive, deep cycle marine, and other deep cycle applications. Easily link in series to create 24V, 36V, or 48V systems. LiFePO4 charger included. Backed up by an 11 year warranty. Meets the Mercury Outboard requirements for lithium starter batteries. Exceeds American Boating and Yachting Council (ABYC) standards for lithium battery use in boats and watercraft. Alternator compatibility allows charging of the battery from most marine outboards, car, truck, and boat engines with a charging profile of 150A or less.