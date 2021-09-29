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Topic 08 - Stand up for Christ
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What could happen if you could see a devil coming at you? Some people might tumble or fold into a tiny package where you hope no one will see you. You are not ready for that kind of fight. When you are ready to make a decision then you might have a chance to succeed. That is what we are going to attempt to guide you to get ready for anything.
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
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