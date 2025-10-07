✋ Throwback: WEF supervillain Schwab wants you to submit to globalist control



The world needs new institutions to develop “the rules for globalization” as the there is a distinct lack of “global governance,” former World Economic Forum (WEF) President Klaus Schwab said back in 2005.



👉 According to him, organizations such as the UN apparently cannot get the job done.



The WEF mastermind also claimed that “civil society” should take part in developing those global rules, whatever they might be, and that “business has a role to play” as well.



😂 If that sounds like a recipe for some kind of cyberpunk dystopia – yes, it is.



Source @geopolitics prime

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!