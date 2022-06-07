7-06-2022 Long term, the path ahead looks clear

Episode 68

The supreme court rulings recently delivered have set the stage for the long game, but we still need to anticipate a bumpy ride between now and the mid terms as the lefties respond to their desperation to retain power. Their time is running out. For us however, patience is a virtue.

Watch the devolution power hour I mentioned here:

https://rumble.com/v1ag4y3-devolution-power-hour-episode-67-62922.html

Watch the Mel K show with Bernie from Truth and Art TV here:

https://rumble.com/v1b80n9-mel-k-and-the-brilliant-bernie-of-truth-and-art-tv-on-common-sense-and-logi.html