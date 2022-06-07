7-06-2022 Long term, the path ahead looks clear

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 68
The supreme court rulings recently delivered have set the stage for the long game, but we still need to anticipate a bumpy ride between now and the mid terms as the lefties respond to their desperation to retain power. Their time is running out. For us however, patience is a virtue.
Watch the devolution power hour I mentioned here:
https://rumble.com/v1ag4y3-devolution-power-hour-episode-67-62922.html
Watch the Mel K show with Bernie from Truth and Art TV here:
https://rumble.com/v1b80n9-mel-k-and-the-brilliant-bernie-of-truth-and-art-tv-on-common-sense-and-logi.html