Sidney Powell - Bags of Shredded Ballots

Sidney Powell has bags of shredded ballots, more evidence of vote fraud. It's getting ridiculous...like a Monty Python skit.--------------------During an interview on Friday with Grant Stinchfield on Newsmax TV, attorney Sidney Powell gave a big update on how her lawsuits are going in Wisconsin and Georgia.At one point, Powell dropped a bomb when she stated that she has a "huge bag of shredded ballots" in her office.“In Georgia massive evidence of the shaving of votes and flipping to Biden exists in the machines… They’ve been erasing things and destroying evidence as fast as they can do it. I have in my office right now a huge bag of shredded ballots," Powell said. "I can’t wait to see what that discloses… The people of America are not going to allow our president to be defeated by fraudulent election mechanisms. And these people have used every manner of voter fraud you can imagine. It was heavily coordinated. It was heavily funded. They now have 25 lawyers up against us our little team of misfit toys who are trying to fight for truth and justice for the American people… We have scads of evidence… Mr. Raffensperger was flat out lying. There should be a criminal investigation of him and his deputy secretary’s finances around the $170 million Dominion contract that was suddenly awarded in Georgia when they didn’t need a new system."-------------------Legal Group Argues Electoral College Deadlines Aren’t Constitutional and When Fraud Is Involved May Prevent Free and Fair Elections