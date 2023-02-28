Cultivating Cannabis with Jorge Cervantes

Jorge Cervantes wrote the book on cannabis horticulture.





His books, articles, photographs and instructional DVDs demonstrate techniques for high-yield closet, basement, backyard, and guerrilla gardens.





Jorge Cervantes is the pen name of George Van Patten, an American horticulturist, publisher and writer specializing in indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse cultivation of medical cannabis. His underground guerilla years ranged from 1983 to 2010, wearing a disguise to conceal his identity so that he could teach the world to grow without persecution.





Jorge Cervantes’ public career spans 39 years. His books and DVDs (50 total) are published under his given name, George F. Van Patten and pseudonym, Jorge Cervantes. His self-published (Indoor) Marijuana Horticulture book was christened “the Grow Bible” in 2000 by indoor, greenhouse and outdoor growers- including yours truly.





His knowledge and hands-on experience inspired millions of growers worldwide to apply simple, effective techniques to grow more and better cannabis.





