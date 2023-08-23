BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tyranny's Tightening Grip: Are Our Freedoms Hanging in the Balance?
The Morgan Report
The Morgan ReportCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • August 23, 2023

Tyranny's Tightening Grip: Are Our Freedoms Hanging in the Balance? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Artur Pawlowski is originally from Poland. He leads the Street Church and the Cave of Adullam Church in Calgary. His background in Poland, particularly the experiences of life under Communist rule, often shapes his perspective and rhetoric.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pawlowski became especially well-known for defying local health orders related to religious gatherings. He held church services without adhering to occupancy restrictions and other health guidelines, which led to several confrontations and arrest with law enforcement and public health officials.

Artur Pawlowski is frequently viewed as a stalwart defender of essential freedoms, particularly in the realm of religious expression. His stance against health mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic is based on a broader assertion about the paramount importance of freedom in society. His unwavering determination to uphold in-person worship services, regardless of legal repercussions, resonates with those who believe that safeguarding individual liberties is crucial for the health and vitality of a democratic society.

Watch this video on Tyranny's Tightening Grip: Are Our Freedoms Hanging in the Balance?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Tyranny's Tightening Grip: Are Our Freedoms Hanging in the Balance?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join



Keywords
goldsilverdavid morganthe morgan report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Declines to Answer on Possible CIA Support for Iranian Uprising

Trump Declines to Answer on Possible CIA Support for Iranian Uprising

Garrison Vance
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
The Diesel Time Bomb Is Exploding &#8230; And We Will Endure YEARS of Economic Hardship as a Result

The Diesel Time Bomb Is Exploding … And We Will Endure YEARS of Economic Hardship as a Result

Mike Adams
Trump&#8217;s 1980s Playbook Is Burning Down the Empire

Trump’s 1980s Playbook Is Burning Down the Empire

Mike Adams
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
America won&#8217;t outcompete other nations with AI if the culture isn&#8217;t willing to accept energy-consuming infrastructure, job displacement, surveillance

America won’t outcompete other nations with AI if the culture isn’t willing to accept energy-consuming infrastructure, job displacement, surveillance

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy