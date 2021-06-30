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Hydroponics Experiment Update
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19 views • June 30, 2021
This is a continuation of videos I was uploading at youtube before I got struck. It shows some simple sprouting and growing. I've been experimenting with a simple home hydroponics system from some scrap food materials. Nothing fancy here.
The big thing here was use of garlic mesh in place of the blastic grow containers. The addition of a lid with spaces cut out of it to the food tray. Could be done a little neater.
The big thing here was use of garlic mesh in place of the blastic grow containers. The addition of a lid with spaces cut out of it to the food tray. Could be done a little neater.
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