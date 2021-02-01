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Klaus Schwab - 'get ready for a cyber attack' | Part II of the Great Reset?
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411 views • February 01, 2021
"We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack which would bring to a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole.
The Covid-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack.
To use the Covid-19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cyber security community can draw and improve our in preparedness for a potential cyber pandemic" - Klaus Schwab, Dec, 2020.
The Covid-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyber attack.
To use the Covid-19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons the cyber security community can draw and improve our in preparedness for a potential cyber pandemic" - Klaus Schwab, Dec, 2020.
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