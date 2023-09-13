Did We Just Find The Maui School Buses?

Another great piece of reporting from 'Hustle Bitch'.
Did you know that Donald Trump wrote a book, foretelling 9/11 way back in January 2000?
For Kamala Harris, it's just another party day, and in a speech she gave, Maui wasn't even worth putting on her 'Nation's Worst Disasters' list, although the horror of January 6th made it there.
Things also look suspicious with school buses being spotted at a 'secret' military base in Hawaii. Are these the missing buses and the missing children?
And Oprah. She's a little upset about how she and 'The Rock' are getting backlash from Americans regarding their money-raising efforts for Maui.
We also get to see more of Sleepy Joe in 'action', bless his heart.
Video Source:
Closing theme music
'Distorted Doom' by David Fesliyan
NOTE: There is no connection between Hustle Bitch or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce wed21:30
