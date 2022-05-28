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The Incurables Volume 4 Bowel Cancer, Crohn's Disease, Bone Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Leukemia
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302 views • May 28, 2022
The year 1995. Sam Biser interviews Dr. Richard Schulze.
Prostate Cancer: How to cure even massive tumors that have spread throughout the body. (60 mins)
A handbook on some of these methods and formulas can be found here: -
http://www.vigli.org/Schulze/The-Patient-Hanbook-for-Incurable-Diseases%20(1995).pdf
See notes under The Incurables Volume 1 for more details.
Prostate Cancer: How to cure even massive tumors that have spread throughout the body. (60 mins)
A handbook on some of these methods and formulas can be found here: -
http://www.vigli.org/Schulze/The-Patient-Hanbook-for-Incurable-Diseases%20(1995).pdf
See notes under The Incurables Volume 1 for more details.
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