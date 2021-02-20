World Economic Forum : A cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics?

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Following up on last year’s Cyber Polygon cyber attack exercise and event aimed at preventing a digital pandemic, the WEF has announced that the 2021 edition will be taking place on July 9.
“A cyber attack with COVID-like characteristics would spread faster and farther than any biological virus” — World Economic Forum
This year, Cyber Polygon 2021 will simulate a fictional cyber attack with participants from dozens of countries responding to “a targeted supply chain attack on a corporate ecosystem in real time.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0oZA1B3ooI&;feature=emb_title
World Economic Forum