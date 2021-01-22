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Compilation of Joe Biden being Creepy Pedophile
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276 views • January 22, 2021
I am just curious what the pedophiles wife says about that her husband is a pedophile and has been for decades but I guess that is the best she could find. If she accepts that he is a pedophile what makes her then?
I am also curious why he does not molest and touch any of his family members. There are plenty of females in his family and why does he has to molest others wives and kids? I do not understand that the women do not sue him considering that they are vocal when movie directors do inappropriate things to them. What kind of man are you when you let a known pedophile touch your wife and kids.
I am also curious why he does not molest and touch any of his family members. There are plenty of females in his family and why does he has to molest others wives and kids? I do not understand that the women do not sue him considering that they are vocal when movie directors do inappropriate things to them. What kind of man are you when you let a known pedophile touch your wife and kids.
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