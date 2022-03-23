An Exclusive Interview w/ David Whitehead

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Are you frickin' ready for an absolutely epic, 100% genuine, totally organic, consciousness-expanding interview?
I'm both extremely honored and excited to deliver to the world -- this incredibly thought-provoking and empowering show today!
David Whitehead himself, the one and only "Truth Warrior", creator of the ground-breaking and mind-blowing documentary series "Cult Of The Medics", co-host of the Unslaved Podcast, martial artist, freedom advocate, and downright bad ass MF -- has chosen (ever-so-kindly) to grace our platform for the first time!
And it truly couldn't have gone any better!
Get your frickin' notebooks and writing utensils out RIGHT NOW -- and strap in!
Prepare to discover the way of the Truth Warrior.
DWTruthWarrior.COM
CultOfTheMedics.COM
Unslaved.COM
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