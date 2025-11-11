🚨Venezuela's Trump War Game Exposed: Maduro Out, Chaos In - Douglas Farah on - NewRulesGeo

🚨VENEZUELA'S TRUMP WAR GAME EXPOSED: MADURO OUT, CHAOS IN

A declassified Pentagon study, led by security consultant Douglas Farah, paints a STARK picture of a post-Maduro Venezuela.

THE POWER VACUUM:

🔸Violent clashes would erupt nationwide.

🔸Power void filled by:

🟠 Loyalist military factions

🟠Drug cartels

🟠 Colombian guerrilla armies (FARC & ELN) - "decades of combat experience" & view the US as their primary enemy.

THE US INTERVENTION DILEMMA:

Restoring order would be a MASSIVE undertaking.

🔸Requires "tens of thousands" of US troops.

🔸The challenge: controlling a capital of millions, securing ports, and engaging up to 4,000 battle-hardened FARC dissidents in the hinterlands.

🔸Establishing full territorial control would be probably impossible for what the US has a tolerance for.

THE IRAQ PARALLEL:

The situation echoes pre-Iraq invasion critiques. Removing a dictator is one thing; managing the "day after" is a completely different, and often disastrous, mission.

CURRENT CONTEXT:

The Trump admin is ramping up military presence in the Caribbean. But with the classic TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) behaviour is uncertain if this is a pressure campaign or a prelude to action.

THE COVERT OPTION:

CIA operations are authorized, but is facing major hurdles. Cuban counter-intelligence within the regime is making defection schemes difficult. A recent $50M bounty attempt on Maduro's pilot failed, with the pilot declaring, "The last thing we are is traitors."

THE BOTTOM LINE:

Farah's sobering assessment: Maduro is likely to remain in power because "all the options to bring him down are so bad."

The 2019 war game scenario highlights the immense risks of regime change, where the aftermath could be more destabilizing than the status quo.





