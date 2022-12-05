Jill Biden puts Baphomet Demon in White House as Christmas Decoration - Dr. Taylor Marshall

Dr. Taylor Marshall
Dec. 5, 2022
The Biden's revealed the White House Christmas Decorations for this year and people have noticed a goathead Baphomet beast head among the decorations. What would Archbishop Vigano say? Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses who Baphomet is and why he'd be in the White House.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbdDi1Hh9Fg
