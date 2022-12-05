Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jill Biden puts Baphomet Demon in White House as Christmas Decoration - Dr. Taylor Marshall
307 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

Dr. Taylor Marshall


Dec. 5, 2022


The Biden's revealed the White House Christmas Decorations for this year and people have noticed a goathead Baphomet beast head among the decorations. What would Archbishop Vigano say? Dr. Taylor Marshall discusses who Baphomet is and why he'd be in the White House.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jbdDi1Hh9Fg


Keywords
white housechristianreligiondemoncatholicbaphometjill bidendr taylor marshallchristmas decorationgoat head

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket