The Emergencies Act Was UNCONSTITUTIONAL - Here's What Happens Now with Donald Best

The Kevin J. Johnston Show is Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON:
SPECIAL GUEST: DONALD BEST
Donald Best is a Canadian former police officer who has dedicated himself to advocating for transparency and truth in Canadian politics. After serving in law enforcement, Best transitioned into a role as a whistleblower and activist, utilizing his experience and insights to shed light on issues that impact the Canadian public. His commitment to justice and honesty is evident in his efforts to expose corruption and misconduct within the legal and political systems.
Through various channels, including online platforms and public speaking engagements, Donald Best strives to inform the public about the intricacies of Canadian politics. His focus on truth and accountability underscores his belief in a transparent and fair democracy. By sharing his experiences and knowledge, Best aims to empower citizens with information, fostering a more informed and engaged electorate.
