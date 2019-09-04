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HARPA: Ivanka Pushes Gun Control & Weaponized Psychological Profiling
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644 views • September 04, 2019
A new bureaucracy to control mental illness and dangerous” people is being pushed by Ivanka & the Suzanne Wright Foundation — HARPA. If DARPA & #BigTech think your speech is dangerous, won’t YOU be considered dangerous? Will they stop at confiscating your guns or will this turn into classic Soviet-style tyranny where political dissidents are accused of being “insane”?
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