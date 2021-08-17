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Dr. Stock Addresses Mt Vernon BOE
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60 views • August 17, 2021
This video and other important information will be presented to the Randolph County BOE on 8/17/21. This concerns their decision to mandate mask wearing by students and staff. Presentation is on hudok.info
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