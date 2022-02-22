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Corporate Pedophiles Flee: Degenerate Oligarchy Sets Sights On Christian Towns
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271 views • February 22, 2022
The blue states across America symbolize the deplorable policies and dysfunctional societal standards of the radical, progressive left in power – and they are spreading their political disease across the nation. Clueless Conservatives are doing nothing to retaliate, as representatives like Sen. James Risch praise Facebook’s plans for Idaho while failing to acknowledge Facebook’s prolific pedophile past and present. On Tuesday, Vincent James joined the Stew Peters Show to discuss his distaste for Zuckerberg, the encroaching threat of liberal corruption, and how the red states are in danger.
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