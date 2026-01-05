BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Country is in Good Hands, Dad, Maduro's Son says - Nicolas Maduro Guerra at Venezuelan General Assembly
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
53 views • 1 day ago

The Country is in Good Hands, Dad, Says Maduro's Son - Times News

(Partial) Speech at Venezuelan General Assembly

Captured Venezuelan Leader Nicolas Maduro’s son Nicolas Maduro Guerra has vowed to bring back his father. In a fiery audio speech, Guerra also suggested that figures within his father’s inner circle had betrayed him, saying their identities would eventually be revealed.

Venezuelan lawmaker Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of toppled leader Nicolás Maduro, delivered an emotional address during the installation of the new Congress in Caracas. He praised his father’s leadership, said the family would continue serving the country until his return, and accused U.S. authorities of kidnapping both Maduro and former first lady Cilia Flores. Maduro Guerra pledged unconditional support to acting president Delcy Rodríguez, rejected accusations against his family, and called for international solidarity. He urged global leaders to defend sovereignty, international law, and non-interference, while advocating peaceful, balanced relations with the United States, Europe, and the wider international community.

Adding:

The Venezuelan authorities have announced the mobilization of military forces, and a "military regime" has been introduced for employees of the oil industry and other industries.

After the US attack, the Venezuelan authorities announced the mobilization of the country's armed forces and introduced a military regime for employees of the oil industry and other industries, according to a decree published on the portal of legal acts.

"It is immediately prescribed to mobilize the national armed forces throughout the country and use the existing potential of national power to repel foreign aggression... Militarization of the state infrastructure, the oil industry and other major state-owned industries. The personnel of such enterprises will be temporarily under military rule," the document says.

The decree also prescribes increased patrols and security at the country's land, air and sea borders.

The decree is valid for 90 days from the date of its publication. The document is dated January 3, and it is signed by President Nicolas Maduro, the Vice President, and members of the Government.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
Recent News
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
SBA suspends nearly 7,000 Minnesota borrowers over suspected pandemic loan fraud

Laura Harris
China condemns U.S. military strikes in Venezuela as &#8220;hegemonic attack,&#8221; demands Maduro&#8217;s release

Belle Carter
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz abandons re-election bid as Somali fraud scandal threatens $9 billion in taxpayer losses

Cassie B.
Trump issues veiled threats to Mexico, Colombia and Cuba following Venezuela military operation

Belle Carter
USDA will deploy undercover investigators to enforce new SNAP purchase restrictions

Laura Harris
