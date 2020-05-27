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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1943 - Thursday - May 21, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/g7jZ0x_o-oE
Joe Rogan Says He's "Going To War" Against Google & Big Tech - Gives Alex Jones Exclusive - 1943-6P
Alex Jones exclusively revealed Thursday that Joe Rogan signed an exclusivity contract for his podcast with Spotify as a way of striking back against YouTube censorship. Jones, who has been friends with Rogan for 22 years, spoke at length with the podcast king, with Rogan telling him that he should announce to the world that the move is a direct strike against Google, that the “gloves are off” and he is “going to war” against big tech tyranny. Jones told his audience that Rogan had encouraged him to go on air and “put it all out there.” VIDEO The deal, suggested to be worth $100 million was announced earlier this week. Analysts are saying that it will change the face of media forever.
Joe Rogan Says He Is “Going To War” Against Google And Big Tech – Gives Alex Jones The Exclusive – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/J5Fp30qIhE8
GUEST Dr. Ivette Lozano: In her viral video which can be found on social media platforms everywhere Dr. Ivette C. Lozano identifies herself as an activist and seconds into the video she precisely lays out her struggle as a doctor treating Covid patients with Hydroxychloroquine in Dallas, TX. Dr. Lozano was born in Havana Cuba and as a "political refugee" she immigrated as a child with her family to the United States. Her family settled in the Old East Dallas / Lakewood community where she still resides today. It was her life-long goal to become a medical doctor. Recently this good Doctor has been underfire by various institutions and medical boards in Texas for refusing to give them patient information after prescribing a drug President Donald Trump suggested was showing great promise when treating patients with Covid-19. For her complete Bio please click here: https://www.lozanomedicalclinic.com/about-the-doctor
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