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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1000 - Rachael Anderson - Pardon addresses the jury
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0 view • June 18, 2021
Pardon, a violent felon and registered sex offender who spent 24 years in prison for the robbery,rape, and attempted murder of a woman in 1982, tortured Rachael on her 24th birthday in ways that the police refuse to discuss, before strangling her to death and leaving her body concealed in a closet in her apartment.
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