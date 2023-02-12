Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Solfeggio Study: 963Hz, 852 Hz, 741Hz, 639 Hz, 528 Hz, 417 Hz, & 396 Hz, Op. 341
20 views
channel image
Richard O Burdick
Published 20 hours ago |

This work by Richard O. Burdick is tuned to the Solfeggio scale:

963hz The Crown

852hz The 3rd eye

741hz the throat

639hz the heart

528hz the solar plexus

417hz the sacral

396 the root

for more information please visit: 

https://i-ching-music.com/opus341.html

Keywords
healthcomposersolfeggiofrench horn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket