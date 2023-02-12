Solfeggio Study: 963Hz, 852 Hz, 741Hz, 639 Hz, 528 Hz, 417 Hz, & 396 Hz, Op. 341

This work by Richard O. Burdick is tuned to the Solfeggio scale:
963hz The Crown
852hz The 3rd eye
741hz the throat
639hz the heart
528hz the solar plexus
417hz the sacral
396 the root
for more information please visit:
https://i-ching-music.com/opus341.html
