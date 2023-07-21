InfoWars - Dems Try to Silence RFK Jr's Congressional Testimony and Fail - MUST WATCH

During Thursday’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing in Congress, Democrat politicians voted to censor Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who was ironically invited to speak about government censorship.

