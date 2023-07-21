Create New Account
InfoWars - Dems Try to Silence RFK Jr's Congressional Testimony and Fail - MUST WATCH
Published 21 hours ago

During Thursday’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing in Congress, Democrat politicians voted to censor Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who was ironically invited to speak about government censorship.

Learn more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/watch-rfk-jr-make-case-to-allow-alex-jones-back-on-twitter-during-congressional-censorship-hearing/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/house-dems-vote-to-censor-rfk-jr-at-congressional-censorship-hearing/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/live-now-congressional-hearing-on-censorship-weaponization-of-federal-government/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/deny-deflect-defend-the-censors-strategy-on-display/

censorshipalex jonesinfowars1st amendment1afreedom of speechcongressional testimonyfirst amndtfirst amendment rfk jr

