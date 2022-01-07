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Max Igan: The Covid Plandemic - A Ship to Oblivion [06.01.2022]
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61 views • January 07, 2022
Links:
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
Human Farming Project Pure Evil - World must know - Child Organ Harvesting - Hell on earth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EgjfgkOAqPyo/
Human Farming Project Forced Organ Harvesting from Falun Gong Practitioners in China [22.02.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzje2kBwlpP6/
French rebels massively destroy 5G networks
https://world-signals.com/news/2021/12/31/french-rebels-massively-destroy-5g-networks/
Scientists say COVID-19 outbreak in deer could mean trouble for humans
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/588238-scientists-say-covid-19-outbreak-in-deer-could-mean-trouble-for
Man sets himself on fire after angry rant about vaccine mandates
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/mental-health/587989-man-sets-himself-on-fire-after-angry-rant-about
What is 'flurona' and how serious is it?
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/04/health/flurona-flu-covid-explainer-scli-intl/index.html
This Is Why Flights Have Been Shut Down World Wide Vaxxed Pilots Forbidden To Transport
https://rumble.com/vruxaw-this-is-why-flights-have-been-shut-down-world-wide-vaxxed-pilots-forbidden-.html
Children born during pandemic have lower IQs, US study finds
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/12/children-born-during-pandemic-have-lower-iqs-us-study-finds
Covid-19: Children born during the pandemic score lower on cognitive tests
https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2031
Melbourne Protest - New Years Day 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe6KxQBMOuU
Spacebusters - BILL GATES SECRET BLOODLINES EXPOSED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F2LlITjr7bcP/
Max Igan - Which Path to Freedom? Looking Behind the Veil - Denmark 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXnxIQW65Zw
BREVNER - "More of Us" (End Clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qrSbTIA2Lw
Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
TheCrowhouse
82732 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
'Human Farming Project' Part 1 (1-800-HFP-MEAT on Facebook) [06.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4bhW8Z3PtrDY/
'Human Farming Project' Part 2 (Spirit Cooking & Cannibalism) [10.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qi3x0NbePFYO/
'Human Farming Project' Part 3 (1-800-HFP-MEAT feat Oprah Winfrey etc..) [04.01.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uW17KXQgcJr/
Human Farming Project Pure Evil - World must know - Child Organ Harvesting - Hell on earth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EgjfgkOAqPyo/
Human Farming Project Forced Organ Harvesting from Falun Gong Practitioners in China [22.02.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzje2kBwlpP6/
French rebels massively destroy 5G networks
https://world-signals.com/news/2021/12/31/french-rebels-massively-destroy-5g-networks/
Scientists say COVID-19 outbreak in deer could mean trouble for humans
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/588238-scientists-say-covid-19-outbreak-in-deer-could-mean-trouble-for
Man sets himself on fire after angry rant about vaccine mandates
https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/mental-health/587989-man-sets-himself-on-fire-after-angry-rant-about
What is 'flurona' and how serious is it?
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/04/health/flurona-flu-covid-explainer-scli-intl/index.html
This Is Why Flights Have Been Shut Down World Wide Vaxxed Pilots Forbidden To Transport
https://rumble.com/vruxaw-this-is-why-flights-have-been-shut-down-world-wide-vaxxed-pilots-forbidden-.html
Children born during pandemic have lower IQs, US study finds
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/12/children-born-during-pandemic-have-lower-iqs-us-study-finds
Covid-19: Children born during the pandemic score lower on cognitive tests
https://www.bmj.com/content/374/bmj.n2031
Melbourne Protest - New Years Day 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe6KxQBMOuU
Spacebusters - BILL GATES SECRET BLOODLINES EXPOSED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F2LlITjr7bcP/
Max Igan - Which Path to Freedom? Looking Behind the Veil - Denmark 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EXnxIQW65Zw
BREVNER - "More of Us" (End Clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_qrSbTIA2Lw
Anarchapulco 2022 - Use the coupon "IGAN" for a 10% discount on tickets
https://anarchapulco.com/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ? Frank Zappa
“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ? Frank Zappa
"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
TheCrowhouse
82732 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q023O8kTzSjb/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
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