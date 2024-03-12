Israel’s Descent Into Madness & the Holocaust Comparison, w Tarik Cyril Amar (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel BreakThrough News at:-
https://youtu.be/UbppCU7uiJw?si=vgc8xkVOKiJSKMAH
11 Mar 2024 Rania Khalek Dispatches
Watch the full interview on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/posts/full-video-into-100173160
Rania Khalek was joined by Tarik Cyril Amar, a historian from Germany and associate professor at Koc University in Istanbul, to discuss Israel’s descent into genocidal fascism. Prof. Amar addresses whether it’s useful to make Holocaust and Nazi comparisons and the real reason behind the West’s unshakeable loyalty attitude when it comes to Israel’s barbarism.
This is just part of this episode. The full interview is available for Breakthrough News Members only. Become a member at https://www.Patreon.com/BreakthroughNews to access the full episode and other exclusive content.
#BreakThroughNews
Transcript available on YouTube page
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.