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Catholic cardinal gives dire COVID warning: US presidents are not dictators, they don't 'own' our bodies
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120 views • October 29, 2021
Cardinal Gerhard Gerhard Ludwig Müller has just concluded a tour of the United States and the former Prefect for the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith and before he left His Eminence sat down with Jim Hale for a candid and surprising interview. Cardinal Müller minced no words concerning the scandal of Father James Martin, Joe Biden, and the Pope's attack on American Catholics.
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