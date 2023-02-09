CHP Talks: Patterk Nettser—Assisting Pregnant and New Moms in Nunavut

February 9, 2023: My guest this week is Patterk Netser, former MLA and Cabinet Minister from Nunavut, who spoke to us from his home in Coral Harbour. He and his wife, Mona, have been providing an urgent service to pregnant and new moms in 3 communities in the North. Working with Campaign Life Coalition, they have been able to provide much-needed supplies to expectant mothers and new moms to alleviate some of the burden and stress that sometimes come with a first-time or unplanned pregnancy. We appreciate this ministry of love and the sacrifices made by Patterk and Mona, along with the hard-working staff at Campaign Life and all the generous contributors across the country who have made this possible by their gifts.
To make a contribution to this special ministry:
https://www.campaignlifecoalition.com/donate/
In the comment box, indicate that your contribution is to help new moms and those expecting a child in Nunavut. Thank you!
