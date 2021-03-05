© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PALM MUTING For GUITAR
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • March 05, 2021
Palm muting for guitar crash course. In this video we take a look at palm muting and implement the technique in various ways.This video includes some basic and intermediate palm muting techniques for those wanting to know what palm muting is and how to do it.
There are some familar riffs used as examples in the video and if you can guess the bands/musicians who played them and the songs names, let us know what you think they are in the comments below. :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
There are some familar riffs used as examples in the video and if you can guess the bands/musicians who played them and the songs names, let us know what you think they are in the comments below. :)
If you enjoyed this video, please like, comment, share and subscribe! :)
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Any comments, please post below. :)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/moonrunnermusic
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/MoonrunnerMusic
Twitter: https://twitter.com/dramamask
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Distrokid Referral Link: https://distrokid.com/vip/seven/1317232
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.