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Texas Doctor COVID-19 Successful Treatment - P-1 - NewsWest-9-TX - 2020, May 22
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27 views • July 17, 2020
Texas doctor, Richard Bartlet, claims he has treated many COVID-19 patients with inhaled steroid with about 100% success rate. Everything is great... until you see part 2 of the story. Haven't we seen this story again and again? Like with HCQ and other cures. If it's not Bill Gates' vaccines, nothing can possibly work.
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