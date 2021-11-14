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Saturday Night Live mocks MTG, Ted Cruz, Q, vaccine injuries, ivermectin, Joe Rogan, Critical Race Theory, the Proud Boys, conservative values, Trump and election fraud in one five minute segment.
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92 views • November 14, 2021
Saturday Night Live mocks MTG, Ted Cruz, Q, vaccine injuries, ivermectin, Joe Rogan, Critical Race Theory, the Proud Boys, conservative values, Trump and election fraud in one five minute segment.
It’s pretty obvious why nobody watches this show anymore...
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
It’s pretty obvious why nobody watches this show anymore...
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
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