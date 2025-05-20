BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Canada Moves to Begin Euthanizing Children Without Parental Consent
Rick Langley
629 views • 1 day ago

Canada Moves to Begin Euthanizing Children Without Parental Consent 👀

https://slaynews.com/news/canada-begin-euthanizing-children-without-parental-consent/

----------

Remember there is only one God and only He can decide when life is to be taken. Break this Commandment in the full knowledge as to what you are doing and you will suffer the torment of Hell for eternity. Please, I implore you, do not cave in to the pressures of Satan, who constantly encourages the taking of life so that he can steal souls who otherwise would be destined for My Father’s GloriousKingdom.✅

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2011/07/15/execution-euthanasia-abortion-and-suicide/

-----------

There is a plan, at this time, to encourage millions to curtail the life of man – both life of the body and life of the soul. When you become a willing participant in an act, which defiles the sanctity of human life you will have no life – no Eternal Life – and salvation cannot, nor will it, be yours.👀

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2014/11/03/euthanasia-is-an-abhorrent-act-in-my-eyes-2/



canadawithout parental consentmoves to begineuthanizing children
